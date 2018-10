By ERWIN CHLANDA

There has been a sharp drop in tourism earnings in The Centre in the year ending June 30, 2018.

The regional expenditure in Alice Springs (blue line) dropped from $420m to $329m, and in Lasseter – MacDonnell (green line), which includes the Ayers Rock Resort, from $484m to $461m.

The fall in Alice is 22% and in Lasseters – MacDonnell, 5%.

The figures were released today by Tourism Research Australia of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).