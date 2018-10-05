Fighter jets in Masters Games

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Well, they are not full size but they are fast and fully aerobatic and will be flown from the local aero modellers’ airstrip just east of Alice Springs.

It is the sport’s first appearance at the Masters Games, joining 35 other codes next week with national and international competitors.

Model Aeronautical Association of Australia president, Neil Tank, says the renowned sporting event would provide the perfect platform to showcase the sport of aeromodelling to a wider audience.

Veteran pilot, Max Newcombe, who began building and flying model aircraft almost 65 years ago, said he was excited to take to the skies over Alice Springs.

Aeromodel pilots will be able to compete in scale aerobatics (flown in the International Miniature Aerobatic Club classes), gliding (under international F5J rules) and vintage old timers (both internal combustion and electric power models – allowing Old Timers to compete alongside the Antique) during the week-long competition.