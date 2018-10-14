Alice in thrall of week-long sports extravaganza

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice loves a parade. A parade is what the Mall is great at. And the big clouds hanging around thought the better of raining on this one.

So last night 4000 athletes and crew, locals and from around the nation, strutted their stuff in the Masters Games opening on a beautiful spring evening, suggesting a few more adjectives for the event that could be added to “friendly”: Try crazy, imaginative, cheeky.

The seven day fest for the always young sport aficionados has been staged in Alice every two years since 1986, the second of its kind in the world after Toronto, Canada.

It will have the town in its thrall with 800 volunteers helping to stage competitions in 36 sports, going all out for these medals.