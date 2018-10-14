Alice in thrall of week-long sports extravaganza

2588 Masters Games wide OK

 

By ERWIN CHLANDA

 

Alice loves a parade. A parade is what the Mall is great at. And the big clouds hanging around thought the better of raining on this one.

 

So last night 4000 athletes and crew, locals and from around the nation, strutted their stuff in the Masters Games opening on a beautiful spring evening, suggesting a few more adjectives for the event that could be added to “friendly”: Try crazy, imaginative, cheeky.

 

2588 Masters Games medals OKThe seven day fest for the always young sport aficionados has been staged in Alice every two years since 1986, the second of its kind in the world after Toronto, Canada.

 

It will have the town in its thrall with 800 volunteers helping to stage competitions in 36 sports, going all out for these medals.

 

2588 Masters Games 11 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 12 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 10 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 1 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 5 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 4 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 2 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 13 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 7 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 9 OK

 

2588 Masters Games 6 OK

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: October 14, 2018 at 4:43 amPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*