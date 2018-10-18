NT Govt persists with push for Anzac Oval ownership

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Arts Minister Lauren Moss says she will continue pursuing NT Government ownership of the Anzac Oval for the art gallery project despite the unanimous decision by the oval’s current owner, the Town Council, to hold on to it.

Ms Moss does not articulate how she will proceed in her quest, but said this in a statement to the Alice Springs News Online a short while ago: “We have sought to work with council throughout this project but they have been unable to form a clear position.

“One meeting they voted against a motion to take Anzac Precinct off the table. The next meeting they rejected our efforts to progress the project on this site and asked for our advice on where to go from here.

“The only thing they are clear on is that they support the National Aboriginal Art Gallery being built in Alice Springs.

“We have made it clear that Anzac Precinct is our preferred site,” says Ms Moss.

“We will continue to engage with council about how to transition the site to one owner, being the Northern Territory Government.”

Ms Moss did not agree to an interview requested by the News.

We would have asked her if she will compulsorily acquire the land.

“We need to get on with this project and we intend to do that at Anzac Precinct,” she said in her statement.

These are the questions we emailed yesterday, with our request for an interview:

• Now that Anzac Oval is not available, what is the next move?

• Why is the Anzac Precinct the preferred site in the face of huge public opposition?

• There are at least two sites on offer south of The Gap – why are they not being considered?