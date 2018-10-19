Is Adam Giles making a bid for top land council job?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Immediate past Chief Minister Adam Giles (pictured) is applying for the position of Central Land Council (CLC) chief executive officer, according to well placed sources speaking on condition of not being named.

The Alice Springs News Online left a phone message for Mr Giles at 9.10am today, but he hasn’t called back as yet.

Mr Giles led the Country Liberal Party to a crushing defeat two years ago, leaving it with only two seats in the Legislative Assembly.

He is known to be close to CLP Senator for the NT and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion who has at least partial responsibility for the CLC, a statutory body of the Federal Government.

However, it is believed that the selection for the position will be made by a small panel inside the CLC.

Mr Giles is Aboriginal but not from Central Australia.