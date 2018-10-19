Street art: life cycle of the Yeperenye in giant mural

A stunning mural, celebrating the life cycle of the Yeperenye caterpillar, one of the sacred totems of Mparntwe, is unfolding on the long blank wall of the Yeperenye Shopping Centre, facing into the makeshift carpark on the corner of Bath Street and Gregory Terrace.
The artist /designer extraordinaire is Jimmy DVATE, assisted by TIKLS and Mark Twohig.
Alice Springs artist Rod Moss contributed these images.
The mural is one of the projects of the current Festival of Street Art.
We obviously do not need an Aboriginal art gallery.View Comment
Aborigines lived outdoors and street art is the best to show it.
All those horrible metal fences should be used for displaying Aboriginal culture.
This would attract: Alice – the only Aussie town with no metal fence or blank walls.
Tour buses stop to allow tourists to take photos of the Coles mural depicting the history of Alice Springs; in the same way they could tour the town.