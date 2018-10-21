Woman not seen since October 7

Police are seeking public assistance in relation to the whereabouts of 57-year-old Sherreen Nicolette Muscat (pictured).

Ms Muscat travelled to the Northern Territory from South Australia in her black Mazda 3 with SA registration S098BWO in early October. She was also travelling with her two pet cats.

She was expected to have returned to South Australia by now and her family is concerned because they have not seen her or heard from her since 7 October.

It is believed Ms Muscat was in Alice Springs around 7 October, possibly at the Todd Tavern and her family says it is unusual for her not to respond to their messages and are concerned for her welfare.

Ms Muscat is described as being 155 centimetres tall, weighing 75 – 80 kilograms. She has long, thick, black hair in ringlets, hazel eyes and an olive complexion.

Please contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 with information.

– Police media release