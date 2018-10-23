Anzac Oval compulsory acquisition would be a first

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If the Gunner government compulsorily acquired Anzac Oval it would be a first.

“There are no known records of Northern Territory Government compulsory acquisition of land owned by a NT Local Government Authority,” MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley (at right, ABC photo) was told by the Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler.

Meanwhile Town Council CEO Rex Mooney (at left) says advice from council’s in-house solicitor, Chris Turner, is that the NT Government can compulsory acquire Anzac Oval but “just terms compensation” is required.

Local Government Minister Gerry McCarthy, when asked by the Alice Springs News Online on September 12, would not confirm nor deny that his government would move to compulsory acquisition of the oval owned by the council.

But the government has stated in a newspaper advertisement last Friday that the Aboriginal art gallery is going to be built in the Anzac precinct and the oval part of that project, despite a clear majority of the population in a council vote being against it.

Mrs Lambley asked Ms Lawler: What is the process to compulsory acquire land owned by a NT local Government authority?

Ms Lawler replied: “The process for compulsory acquisition of any interest in land in the Northern Territory (with the exception of prescribed land and land granted under the Commonwealth Aboriginal Land Rights Act) is the same regardless of the land owner.

“The process is set out in the Land Acquisitions Act” and she provided the link.

The Land Acquisition Act says “prescribed land means land granted to, and held by, an incorporated association within the meaning of the Associations Act or an Aboriginal association within the meaning of the Aboriginal Councils and Associations Act 1976 of the Commonwealth as a community living area for Aboriginals, having been excised (by agreement or otherwise) for that purpose from a pastoral lease within the meaning of the Pastoral Land Act or a Crown lease of another kind”.