Boundless Arrogance, says Opposition

The Territory’s two-person Opposition has fired a savage salvo at the Government, saying its “arrogance knows no bounds” – alluding to the “Boundless Possible” slogan.

Leader Gary Higgins (at left), in a censure motion yesterday, attacked the Government “for its arrogance in addressing the current crisis besetting the NT in the areas of alcohol abuse, crime, juvenile delinquency, prison escapes, population decline, poor business confidence, debt and deficit, lazy tax grabs, dishonesty and a severe lack of transparency since it came to office in August 2016.

“The holier-than-thou, untouchable attitude is clearly evidenced in Labor’s handling of alcohol issues, our failing economy and any number of projects we don’t need.

“Labor has been in government for more than two years, the blame game of the former government is boundlessly boring,” says Mr Higgins.

“Labor needs to get out of its purple haze and realise it has failed the Territory, and Territorians badly.

“Our worsening economy, crime and community safety crisis, job losses and declining tourism figures are just a handful of the failures of this government.”

Mr Higgins criticised the Government for its “threat of compulsory acquisition of land for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs” which he described as “devoid of genuine consultation with stakeholders, but rather, a bully-boy approach that has become trademark of this Labor government”.

Mr Higgins said he would today bring before the Parliament repeal legislation of the alcohol floor price because of Government’s misleading Territorians on its effect and evaluation.

Meanwhile Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Lia Finocchiaro (at right) says the floor price does not address the chronic alcoholism that is plaguing the Northern Territory.

“Labor misled Territorians, and the Opposition has heard loud and clear that Territorians are not happy.”

She says the Government stubbornly refuses to advise Territorians whether Labor would commit to evaluating the floor price before the next election due in 2020.