Good rains forecast for later this week

Widespread rainfall is forecast for south-western parts of the NT on Friday and on Saturday as a trough moves through Central Australia from WA during this week.

The Met Bureau says two-day rain totals are estimated in the 15 to 25mm range for most of the Lasseter district, with isolated falls from thunderstorms pushing the totals up to 40 to 50mm in some locations.

This intensity of rainfall has the potential of leading to flash flooding and roads being cut in some areas, says the bureau.

By Sunday the system will weaken as it moves east, so there is only a very slight chance of rainfall for eastern districts of the Territory this week.