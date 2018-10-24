Snooping bureaucrats, clinics for Aborigines only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Yesterday a gentleman from a government agency came to our door and asked if we had Aborigines living with us.

Then he asked if next door had some. When asked the reason for this he said the government needs to know were Aborigines live.

What is the meaning of this?

A clinic has opened its door near me. I want to put my name down, but I was told it is for Aborigines only.

I protested in Africa (Gabon) against apartheid. I protested in France (1968) for freedom of speech and equality for all.

Are we going backward? Are we really closing the gap?

Until we have real freedom to choose our accommodation, our clinics, our solicitors, they will never be US.

May be like Pauline I say :”Please explain why we still have apartheid in Australia.”

Evelyne Roullet

Alice Springs