Centre’s women top Senior Territorian portrait award

Central Australian women, artist and subject, are the People’s Choice winner of the Portrait of a Senior Territorian. They are painter Julia Mayman, for a portrait of Daphne Puntjina, titled Proud Land.

This follows the judges’ choice of Al Strangeways as winner for her portrait titled Hills: Kathleen Wallace and the Dancers.

In both instances the portraits are of Central Australian women elders.

Puntjina, born 1944, is from Areyonga. She has worked in the church and council and is a member of the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir, which has performed in Germany and America and is the subject of the documentary, The Song Keepers.

Mayman has been living and working at Areyonga for two years. She was trained in Arts at Flinders University, and has been teaching art in remote schools for four years.

More than 1300 people (977 online) voted in the People’s Choice Awards. Mayman was a resounding winner and receives a $1,000 cash prize.

The Portrait of a Senior Territorian 2018 featured 24 portraits by artists from across the Territory, displayed at Parliament House over the last week, during which time more than 800 visitors viewed the works.