Police looking for escaped prisoner

2595 Abel Pareroultja OKPolice are searching for a man who absconded from a prison work program in Alice Springs on Friday.

 

Abel Pareroultja (pictured), 35, was last seen at a work placement program, south of the Gap, at around 2:30pm.

 

Police were advised after Abel failed to present for collection.

 

He is of Aboriginal appearance, 172 cm, of a medium build and short brown hair.

 

Police advise the public not to approach him, but contact police immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

– Media release

 

 

 

Posted: October 29, 2018 at 6:48 amPost a comment

  1. Michael Dean
    Posted October 29, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Not another one …

