Police looking for escaped prisoner

Police are searching for a man who absconded from a prison work program in Alice Springs on Friday.

Abel Pareroultja (pictured), 35, was last seen at a work placement program, south of the Gap, at around 2:30pm.

Police were advised after Abel failed to present for collection.

He is of Aboriginal appearance, 172 cm, of a medium build and short brown hair.

Police advise the public not to approach him, but contact police immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Media release