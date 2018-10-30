Anzac Oval will be site for gallery: Gunner

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has just told MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley that the National Indigenous Art Gallery will be built on Anzac Oval.

Ms Lambley asked him in Parliament: “Where will the site for the gallery be?”

According to a text from Ms Lambley, Mr Gunner replied: “Simple question: The NIAG will be built on Anzac Oval.”

Till now the Anzac Precinct has been the “preferred”site for the Government.