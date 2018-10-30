Anzac Oval will be site for gallery: Gunner

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has just told MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley that the National Indigenous Art Gallery will be built on Anzac Oval.
Ms Lambley asked him in Parliament: “Where will the site for the gallery be?”
According to a text from Ms Lambley, Mr Gunner replied: “Simple question: The NIAG will be built on Anzac Oval.”
Till now the Anzac Precinct has been the “preferred”site for the Government.
And the cultural center?View Comment
M Gunner, the Gallery WILL NOT be built on the Anzac site because many people in Alice Springs will NOT LET you.View Comment
Listen to us and talk to the Furbers, the Liddels and the Stuarts. Leave The Anzac site ALONE.