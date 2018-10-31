Independents now ineffective?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I am writing with some confusion and concern in regards to the presently advocated position of local MLA Robyn Lambley and Member for Blain Terry Mills, around the formation of a new NT political party.

My confusion and concern revolve round their election campaigns when the public were assured that they could be effective as independents.

Apparently both Robyn and Terry have now reached the conclusion that this is not the case. Are they now freely, publicly declaring themselves to be ineffective?

While I was running against Robyn as the CLP candidate for Araluen, I argued specifically against Robyn’s election on the very basis that she “could not be” an effective MLA for Araluen as an independent.

Now we have both Robyn (at left) and Terry apparently expecting Territorians and political parties to make them more effective reps, by either welcoming them back to the CLP or joining them in the formation of another political party.

I believe is is a continuation of the same self-centred personal outcome orientated politics, all about themselves as opposed to the interests of the electorate. This is what destroyed the previous CLP Government, of which these two were amongst the worst offenders!

I believe recent statements regarding the formation of another party by MLAs who ran as independents constitute a clear breech of the Electoral Act which requites candidates to either represent a registered party, declaring that fact, or being an independent with no party affiliations.

I believe it would be a breach to run as a party affiliated independent.

Surely that rule must apply both before and after the process of election.

There should be an investigation launched by the Electoral Office and if a breech is found, these seats should be declared vacant.

But why wait for all of that? In view of their stated ineffectiveness, I call on both, in the better interest of their respective electorates, to resign from the Parliament forthwith, triggering by-elections so the electorates can make their own judgements about the political affiliations of their elected MLAs.

Perhaps this would clear the way to electing either a stronger government or a more effective Opposition, by their own choice.

Steve Brown (pictured at top)

Alice Springs