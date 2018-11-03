Find out here whether you’re in the Melbourne Cup

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Holders of tickets in the Rotary Club of Alice Springs Melbourne Cup Sweep will know a few minutes after 12 noon on Tuesday whether they are in the race – or rather, whether they have drawn a horse, and which one.

The draw, matching 24 ticket numbers with the 24 horses, will take place in the Yeperenye Shopping Centre and the results will be published here as soon as it is finished.

Then, of course, it’s up to the nags who gets the prizes – $7000 for 1st, $2000 for 2nd and $1000 for 3rd, plus $50 each for unplaced horses.

The sweep is the club’s major charity, the John Hawkins Scholarship of about $18,000 payable over three years, and the Bill Van Dijk Scholarship for post graduate students.

Ticket sales by members and supporters – $2 each or $18 for a book of 10 – are continuing right up to the time of the draw. Purchases can also be made online – click on the advertisement on this page.

PHOTO: The 2017 draw in the Yeperenye Centre.

Declaration of interest: The writer is a member of the Rotary Club of Alice Springs.