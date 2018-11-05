Batten down the hatches

Severe thunderstorms are likely for the south-western corner of the NT later today (including Yulara), and for the southern areas of the Lasseter and Simpson districts tomorrow including Alice Springs, says the Bureau of Metereology.

The thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail as a trough moves through the southern districts.

Warnings will be issued if the severe storms form as expected.

Widespread three-day totals of 15 to 30mm are forecast, with isolated heavy falls of around 40 to 50mm which may lead to flash flooding in some locations.

If there is a thickening of the cloud band overnight, thunderstorms would be less likely to develop tomorrow due to reduced surface heating, says the bureau.

Temperatures are forecast to drop by 10 to 15°C in the south on Wednesday, warming up again towards the end of the week.