Rotary Melbourne Cup sweep draw

The Rotary Club of Alice Springs conducts this sweep every year to raise money for scholarships for Alice Springs students completing Year 12 and going on to tertiary education.

This was the draw a few minutes ago (horse – first name of ticket holder – ticket number)

1 Best Solution Rosie Pritchett 00939

2 The Cliffsofmoher Matthew Strangways 06685

3 Magic Circle Gerard Coffey 04195

4 Chestnut Coat Kelly Farmer 00732

5 Muntahaa Nathan O’Keeffe 08254

6 Sound Check Jim Bateman 11242

7 Who Shot Thebarman J&M Joseland 02517

8 Ace High Rachel Price 08830

9 Marmelo Unsold 10594

9 Marmelo Alan Drover 04485

10 Avilius Ruby Linberg 00285

11 Yucatan Roger Awah 00511

12 Auvray Caroline Newman 08754

13 Finche Tracey Knott 06440

14 Red Cardinal Peter Thurgood 03666

15 Vengeur Masque Jose Petrick 05182

16 Ventura Storm N Cowhan 11873

17 A Prince of Arran E A Carter 08777

18 Nakeeta Leslie Tilbrook 03511

19 Sir Charles Road Berlinda Pearson 04513

20 Zacada TJS Family 02169

21 Runaway Mark Coffey 11273

22 Youngstar Anke Nagel 00943

23 Cross Counter Matt O’Connell 06429

24 Rostropovich Col Maslen 03064