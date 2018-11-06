Rotary Melbourne Cup sweep draw

2595 Rotary draw

 

The Rotary Club of Alice Springs conducts this sweep every year to raise money for scholarships for Alice Springs students completing Year 12 and going on to tertiary education.

This was the draw a few minutes ago (horse – first name of ticket holder – ticket number)

 

1 Best Solution   Rosie Pritchett  00939

2 The Cliffsofmoher   Matthew Strangways   06685

3 Magic Circle   Gerard Coffey  04195

4 Chestnut Coat   Kelly Farmer   00732

5 Muntahaa   Nathan O’Keeffe   08254

6 Sound Check   Jim Bateman  11242

7 Who Shot Thebarman   J&M Joseland  02517

8 Ace High   Rachel Price  08830

9 Marmelo   Unsold   10594

9 Marmelo   Alan Drover   04485

10 Avilius   Ruby Linberg  00285

11 Yucatan   Roger Awah   00511

12 Auvray   Caroline Newman   08754

13 Finche   Tracey Knott  06440

14 Red Cardinal   Peter Thurgood  03666

15 Vengeur Masque   Jose Petrick  05182

16 Ventura Storm   N Cowhan  11873

17 A Prince of Arran   E A  Carter 08777

18 Nakeeta   Leslie Tilbrook  03511

19 Sir Charles Road   Berlinda Pearson   04513

20 Zacada   TJS Family   02169

21 Runaway   Mark Coffey 11273

22 Youngstar   Anke Nagel  00943

23 Cross Counter   Matt O’Connell   06429

24 Rostropovich   Col Maslen  03064

 

 

 

