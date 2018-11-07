No youth detention facilities in residential areas: MLAs

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The two new youth detention centres cannot be built in residential or industrial areas as planned by the Gunner Government.

Given the riots and breakouts we have seen in our centres over the past 12 months, the proposed sites of Kilgariff (Alice Springs) and Pinelands (Darwin) are totally unsuitable.

If these kids can escape from a former maximum security prison (now Don Dale) then they will escape from any facility. It is deeply unfair to compromise the safety and security of nearby residents and businesses.

Youth detention in the NT has gone from bad to worse over the past two years under the Gunner Government.

The overnight riot at Don Dale highlights the failings of the new approach taken by the Government.

It is obvious that if the NT Labor Government continues on the naive path it has set, the outlook is bleak, there will be no improvement.

We need to:–

● Restore order by bringing these facilities under the control of Corrections.

● Build new facilities in the Top End and the Centre that are near existing Corrections facilities.

You cannot deny that these young offenders are deeply troubled and suffer a range underlying emotional and psychological problems and that needs to be considered in any response.

However these detainees have also committed serious offences against our community and a balanced tough love response is needed.

Anything less than a tough response will be viewed with contempt by young tough offenders. The reality is that youth justice workers alone do not have the skills or capability to manage these kids.

We now have two major incidents of riots in detention centres over the past six months when youth justice workers have been completely out of their depth and unable to contain the violent behaviour of detainees.

In both these cases they have been forced to call on police and Corrections officers for assistance.

The Gunner Government needs to get their heads out of the clouds and take a fair and common sense approach to youth detention.

The Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the NT gave us some ideas and principles to follow. How we implement the recommendations into the Territory context is our decision.

Robyn Lambley (Member for Araluen)

Terry Mills (Member for Blain)

