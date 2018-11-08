Search for boy as three people are found dead

Police and Emergency Services will begin land and air searches of the Willowra district for a 12-year-old boy after three people were found dead near their broken down vehicle yesterday.

Police were alerted to the deaths of two adults and a child after a man raised the alarm at the Willowra Health Clinic just before 12:30pm yesterday, according to a police media release.

Investigators arrived on scene late yesterday. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for Coroner.

Enquiries indicate it is possible the boy was a passenger in the vehicle.

Family members have not authorised the release of the child’s name, however have advised police that members in the surrounding communities of Ali Curung, Ti Tree and Willowra are aware of his particulars.

Police are appealing to members within those communities to contact police immediately on 131 444 should they locate or have information on the child’s whereabouts.

Police are calling on anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of the child to contact them immediately on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 5.30pm

Police have located the body of a child following an extensive land and air search in the Willowra district today.

A formal identification of the child is yet to be undertaken and as such, police are unable to confirm it is the body of the 12-year-old boy believed to be a passenger in the vehicle and reported missing late last night.

Police can confirm, the body of the child was located 120mtrs from the family found dead on Jarra Jarra Road yesterday.

Southern Desert Division Superintendent Jody Nobbs said police are yet to rule out that there may have been more passengers in the vehicle.

“Although police have no information that suggests there were other passengers in the car, we will continue a precautionary land and air search until we are satisfied that all areas of interest have been sufficiently canvassed.”