Alice dominates government holiday adverts

Although their dominant image is of Uluru, the NT Government’s Red Centre holiday advertisements currently running in the Murdoch press in Sydney and Melbourne offer five days in Alice Springs, with one day tours to The Rock and the West MacDonnells.

The adverts say the cost for two people, not including flights, is $1938 but “valued at $3096”.

Tourism Minister Lauren Moss told Parliament yesterday, in response to a question from the Opposition, that the cost to the government for the “NT Now” campaign’s three-month trial is about $530,000.

“Tick the Red Centre off your bucket-list with this exciting trip that will see you explore Alice Springs and Uluru, view historic Indigenous art, adventure through the rugged Australian outback and a once-in-a-lifetime outback dining experience,” is the pitch.