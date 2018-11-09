Police looking for a man after a stabbing

Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a man they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into an aggravated assault in Alice Springs on Tuesday night.

According to a police media release it is alleged that around 6:50pm a 30-year-old man was sitting with a group of people at a hotel on Barrett Drive when he was approached by an unknown man.

A dispute broke out between the pair and it is further alleged one man grabbed a knife and stabbed the other man in the neck before fleeing the area.

The 30-year-old man received a serious gash to his neck and was taken to the Alice Springs Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers from the Southern Drug Investigation Unit believe 25-year-old Nicholas Munnich (pictured) may be able to assist with their enquiries into the incident.

Nicholas is described as being of Aboriginal appearance with a muscular build, 155cm tall with short brown hair. It is believed he may be travelling in a silver Holden Commodore.