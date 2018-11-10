More government handouts for alcohol traders

The NT Government is further increasing its support for the liquor industry.
Police Minister Nicole Manison announced that an Alcohol Policing Unit (APU) of 97 members, including the recently created armed Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors, “will tackle alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour and crime head on”.
The auxiliaries’ job essentially is to assist, at public expense, liquor sellers with their obligation of not selling booze to people who are by law prohibited from buying it.
And now, Minister Manison announces, there is the Alcohol Secure Grants Program, making available $10,000 for “liquor security works” without co-contribution, or $10,000 plus a dollar for dollar co-contribution of up to another $10,000 (so $30,000 of security will attract a $20,000 grant from NT Government).
That program does not apply to other businesses broken into by people affected by alcohol abuse, and will no doubt contribute further to the prevalence of roller doors and shutters around the town.
“On average, installing security costs a business about $16,000. Under Alcohol Secure, the business would pay only $3,000 and NT Government the remaining $13,000,” calculates Ms Manison, “to create a physical barrier to liquor supplies [including] security windows and doors, internal and external roller doors.
“Subject to the terms and conditions, licensed premises such as restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes, supermarkets and other liquor retailers are eligible to apply.”
The Minister announced in media statements that Alcohol Secure will support “the ongoing visible policing and targeted campaigns underway, including a focus on tipping out alcohol and being drunk in public places.
“Through overt and covert operations, the APU will focus on compliance of the Licencing Act and secondary supply.”
The government’s “historic 5-point plan to tackle anti-social behaviour” will provide ongoing visible police presence “and targeted campaigns, which includes foot and Segway patrols, mobile caravans, CCTV, marked vans and mounted patrols.
“Visible policing makes people feel safer and sends a loud message that anti-social behaviour and problem drinking will not be tolerated.”
Ms Manison also says her announcements follow the government’s “record $8.9m five-point plan to tackle anti-social behaviour in Darwin and Palmerston”.
PHOTO: Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspector Sam Joseph outside an Alice Springs bottle shop.
What is it about the alcohol industry that has such a hold over NT Governments past and present?View Comment
How is it that an industry that has cost the NT over a billion dollars in harm and clean up costs can be awarded the benefits outlined above? No other businesses or residents get police standing outside their front doors nor the direct capital improvement subsidies.
Do the large donations made by this industry in the past to both political parties have something to do with this anomaly?
Wake up Territorians. Start joining the dots. Start looking for a political party that cannot be bought and give them your number 1 vote.
Such a party exists and it is called 1 Territory. Look at their donations policy at http://www.1territory.party. It is the only NT registered political party formed by Territorians for Territorians.
Folks, it is time to change the political underwear in the NT!
Sue Fraser-Adams
Vice-President
1 Territory
Wouldn’t be surprised to find someone making these decisions has shares in bottle shops, with the floor price increase with bottle shops keeping the excess cash (no going to victims of crime), police providing security work (when they should be employing local security firms instead) for the bottle shops and now this … why not put some of this money and resources towards helping people with drinking problems or victims?View Comment