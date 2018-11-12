Police concerned about missing woman

Police hold concerns for a 76-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday evening.

Gloria Pitjara (pictured) was last seen around 10am in the vicinity of Nicker Crescent, Gillen, and headed towards Larapinta Drive.

In a media release police say they are are particularly concerned “as Gloria suffers from dementia and diabetes”.

She is about 170cm tall and of skinny build with short white hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and a light blue skirt.

Police ask anyone who may have sighted Gloria to contact police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 9.10am Nov 12: Mrs Pitjara has been found alive and well.