Police are investigating the death of a man during “unrest” in Ali Curung.

“The circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old man’s death are unclear at this time,” says a police media release.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“Resources from Alice Springs, Darwin and Tennant Creek are being deployed to the area to assist local officers in responding to the situation.

“Members of the public are advised to defer all unnecessary travel to Ali Curung during this time.”