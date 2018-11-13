Discussions are nice but actions are needed

Sir – The past month saw the release of some important climate documents at a Territory, National and International level.

First, the Australian government released its quarterly emissions figures, showing that greenhouse emissions across Australia have risen again – an ongoing trend since the end of the carbon pricing mechanism.

The following week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) relseased its latest and most urgent report reinstating the critical difference between a 1.5°C and 2°C rise in temperature and the exponential shift in climatic consequences for each fraction of a degree rise.

We’ve already seen the climatic chaos across the globe from the 1°C rise that has already occurred and it’s terrifying to think of global weather events occurring with more ferocity in the very near future.

Here in Alice Springs we’re experiencing chaotic weather, including the hottest summer on record followed by the longest dry spell on record.

Only days after the IPCC report was released, the NT Government released its Climate Change Discussion Paper and Survey. Repower Alice Springs welcomes the release of the paper and the opportunities for feedback from the general public.

But what these documents show is that there is no window for acting on climate change.

Emissions need to be reduced now, in accordance with the Paris Agreement, which we signed up for but are failing to meet.

It also shows that despite the work done by communities to reduce their emissions by putting solar on homes and businesses and other means, our emissions have still risen.

Not only are carbon dioxide emissions rising, we are now seeing escalating fugitive emissions from gas.

So, while the release of the discussion paper and survey are welcomed, what we really need is to end emissions from fossil fuels, get to zero net emissions within 12 years and go 100% renewable.

Hayley Michener

Repower Alice Springs

Photo by Thomas Hafeneth on Unsplash.