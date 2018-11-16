Head north, young man

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Just 5% of Australia’s population living in the top half the nation’s land mass are producing 60% of the country’s total exports.

Huge markets, close to half the earth’s population, lie just to our north (the area inside the circle on the map at right).

The world’s two largest economies will soon be India and China and Indonesia is edging to become number four or five: What a prospect for our prosperity!

However, Developing the North has many dimensions, some more worrying.

“The security of our region is tied up with our proximity to what is increasingly an anxious region,” said Luke Bowen, general manager of Northern Australia Development and Trade.

And not all the issues raised by him and some 50 business and government people at the Desert Park this morning were global: they ranged all the way to the red tape tied up with building a house.

Some of the numbers presented were a bit scary: The NT’s Economic Cycle had peaked in 1999, 2007 and 2013, each one around 12%, mirrored by the employment level. (The economic cycle is the natural fluctuation of the economy between periods of expansion – growth – and contraction – recession. Factors such as gross domestic product, interest rates, levels of employment and consumer spending can help to determine the current stage of the economic cycle.)