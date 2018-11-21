Scholarships of up to $60,000 for Aboriginal students

Minister for Education Selena Uibo (pictured) says the NT Government will provide scholarships of $15,000 a year “to encourage more Aboriginal Territorians to become teachers and educators”.

She says in a media release the Growing Our Future scholarship program, “which supports Aboriginal Territorians who want to pursue a career in education,” will be available for up to four years studying for a Bachelor of Education at Charles Darwin University, and up to two years for those studying a Master of Teaching there.

“There are more than 15,000 Aboriginal students – 43.9% of the Territory total – enrolled in NT Government schools, and we need more Aboriginal educators working in our schools.

“Aboriginal educators are leaders in schools and communities, and the Territory Labor government is promoting strong pathways for more Aboriginal Territorians to take up teaching.”