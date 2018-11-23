Anzac Oval flood damage fixed

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Anzac Oval is being opened again for Rugby Union training and competition after extensive repairs to the turf made necessary first by rain and later by flooding through actions by vandals.

Much of the oval had been ankle-deep under water, says Scott Allen, the Town Council’s Director of Technical Services.

The edges of the pitch have been widened again to the required five metre limit.

This work will be finished tomorrow morning, ready for the game in the afternoon, says Mr Allen.

Photo from Facebook.