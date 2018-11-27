Business index shows NT to be least confident

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – The latest Sensis Business Index for the September 2018 quarter is further proof the Labor Government does not understand business in the Northern Territory.

The data in the report is damning.

The small and medium business (SMB) outlook shows the NT is the least confident state or territory, well below the national average.

Expectations for four out of the five key performance indicators have decreased substantially from the June quarter and the report says are the lowest in the nation by far.

Surprise, surprise, the report says the main criticisms of the Labor Government by SMBs are “not understanding small business and high taxation”.

The report shows confidence dropped 21 points to plus-seven – the second worst result of all time for the Territory (the worst was in the March quarter).

The report also shows 26% of SMBs think NTG policies work against them – an equal highest percentage with Queensland.

We’re hoping Labor takes notice of the report and realises its policy void is hurting our economy and its anti-business decisions are having a devastating impact.

Gary Higgins

Opposition Leader