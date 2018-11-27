Lambley says Gunner won’t discuss rising crime

Sir – Gutless Gunner refuses to talk about crime in Parliament.
The latest police crime statistics in Alice Springs show a more than 10% increase in crime across the board over the past 12 months, with house break-ins up by 41.5% and motor vehicle thefts up by 31.5%.
I moved a motion to censure the Government for the government’s failure to keep crime under control in the NT. Gunner rejected the motion, refusing the opportunity to talk about what he is doing to stem the growing rates of crime throughout the NT.
Robyn Lambley MLA
Independent Member for Araluen
Anarchy and guns rule in Alice Springs. Protect yourselves.View Comment
I have finally resorted to self protection. A firearm is in my household and if anyone breaks in I’m going to use it.View Comment
As Robyn has stated the NT (Alice Springs) crime rate is out of control.
No longer do I have confidence that government organisations (police, etc.) can protect innocent citizens. Not the police’s fault, their hands are tied.
The justice system is a joke. The offenders go to court smiling and are proud to brag to other offenders regarding their illegal acts. They get bail and re-offend. I personally think judges should be held accountable.
I have also bought a trained guard dog from interstate.
I guarantee no one is coming into my yard. You might think I am bragging or going to far.
For me my family is priority. Pity I had to resort to this to protect my residence and family in Alice Springs.