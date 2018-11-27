Lambley says Gunner won’t discuss rising crime

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Gutless Gunner refuses to talk about crime in Parliament.

The latest police crime statistics in Alice Springs show a more than 10% increase in crime across the board over the past 12 months, with house break-ins up by 41.5% and motor vehicle thefts up by 31.5%.

I moved a motion to censure the Government for the government’s failure to keep crime under control in the NT. Gunner rejected the motion, refusing the opportunity to talk about what he is doing to stem the growing rates of crime throughout the NT.

Robyn Lambley MLA

Independent Member for Araluen