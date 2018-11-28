Three girls 13 and younger in police pursuit

Police arrested three girls aged 10, 11 and 13 following an unlawful entry and theft of a motor vehicle which resulted in a pursuit at the weekend.

It is alleged the girls unlawfully entered an occupied home in Gillen where they found car keys and stole the occupant’s vehicle.

Around 10:30pm police observed the stolen vehicle which failed to stop, according to a police media statement.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a Larapinta Drive fuel station and the three offenders were arrested by police when fleeing the vehicle.

The 13-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle; driving dangerously during a police pursuit, at dangerous speeds and unlicensed.

Two other girls “will be subject to youth diversion actions,” says the statement.