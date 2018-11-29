1 Territory too fixed on opposition to fracking: Lambley

By ERWIN CHLANDA

MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley (at right) says she and fellow independent Terry Miller (at left) are not negotiating with the 1 Territory party “possibly because of their rigid anti-fracking position.

“I am no proponent of fracking but I think the NT government has taken the right, practical approach by implementing a strong regulatory framework within very defined areas, starting in the Beetaloo Basin,” she says.

“To completely ban fracking at this point would destroy business confidence in the NT and further diminish our already very sluggish economic growth.

“As far as I can tell One Territory only have one distinguishable policy and that it anti-fracking.

Ms Lambley and Mr Mills – both ex-CLP parliamentarians – are planing to form a new political.

Meanwhile 1 Territory, also with a CLP background, says its membership is nearing 1000.

Ms Lambley says she and Mr Mills, Chief Minister in 2012 and 2013, want to establish “an alternative conservative party in the NT that links the northern regions of Australia, something like a North and Central Australia party.

“We have been approached by numerous minority parties from across the country, asking us to join them and we have been in discussions with the National Party of Australia.

“People have been asking us to just this. They have turned their back on the CLP. They are frustrated with the lack of a functional conservative party that truly represent their interests.

“The CLP have failed to rebuild. The old regime is still in control and nothing has changed. It’s time to move on,” says Ms Lambley.

” We must have a change of Government.

“We literally cannot afford another four years of Gunner, they are sending the Territory broke. Their naïve and incompetent approach to Government is costing us all dearly. Putting it simply, we aim to win the next election.”

She says the new party would “include some old faces but a lot of new, intelligent, energetic people that want to make the Territory great again”.