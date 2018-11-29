No cops, no clinics

The withdrawal of police from several bush communities, including Haast Bluff (pictured), is causing the temporary closure of their health services, according to John Paterson, the CEO of Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the Northern Territory (AMSANT).

“The lack of a police presence is making is difficult for health services to comply with occupational health and safety laws,” he says in a media release.

“The closures leave the communities at considerable risk of adverse health and wellbeing outcomes as well as vulnerability to impacts from alcohol and family and community violence.

“It is unacceptable that remote community residents, particularly those with chronic conditions or sick children, should be forced to travel or relocate into Alice Springs and other centres to access essential services.”

Haasts Bluff is 227 km west of Alice Springs.

Says Mr Paterson: “We also call on the Northern Territory and Commonwealth governments to work more closely together on improving the inadequate housing and infrastructure that is impacting on the ability of remote communities to function effectively.”