No cops, no clinics

The withdrawal of police from several bush communities, including Haast Bluff (pictured), is causing the temporary closure of their health services, according to John Paterson, the CEO of Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the Northern Territory (AMSANT).
“The lack of a police presence is making is difficult for health services to comply with occupational health and safety laws,” he says in a media release.
“The closures leave the communities at considerable risk of adverse health and wellbeing outcomes as well as vulnerability to impacts from alcohol and family and community violence.
“It is unacceptable that remote community residents, particularly those with chronic conditions or sick children, should be forced to travel or relocate into Alice Springs and other centres to access essential services.”
Haasts Bluff is 227 km west of Alice Springs.
Says Mr Paterson: “We also call on the Northern Territory and Commonwealth governments to work more closely together on improving the inadequate housing and infrastructure that is impacting on the ability of remote communities to function effectively.”
The way I see it, if people want to live on the land (as they have for thousands of years) then they should.View Comment
I have never understood why the NT Government are responsible for setting up police, shops, schools and health centres in these locations.
Essentially creating a tiny (white fella style) town at very high cost to the tax payer and very high safety risk staff .
Why not focus on the regional towns and ensure they have the services needed and let the people who want to live out bush do so without the benefits of “city life” AS THEY ARE OUT BUSH.