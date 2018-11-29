Police: Boy hurt on pedestrian crossing, robocalls warning

A 51-year-old man is being charged with striking with his vehicle a 14-year-old boy on his scooter on a pedestrian crossing on Larapinta Drive.

It is alleged the man was running a red light, had a high range blood alcohol content, was unlicensed, the vehicle as uninsured and unsafe to drive.

The boy received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the driver at the scene.

Meanwhile police say robocalls had caused locals financials losses ranging from $5,600 to more than $200,000.

The past week has seen increased reports of online criminal activities including ATO fraud, business email compromises, romance and investment frauds, say police.

“If you receive a call demanding money, hang up and if necessary call the agency back on a known number. The ATO will never require payment in gift cards or threaten you with immediate arrest,” says a statement.

“If you receive any email correspondence about changed bank account or payment details, confirm through a phone call using a known number or by meeting the other party before making any payment.

“Do not pay money to someone you have not met in person, this includes people you have met online through dating websites or investment forums.”