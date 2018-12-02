Young man charged with attempted murder, girl with robbery

A man has been charged with attempted murder in a remote community south west of Alice Springs after an 11-year-old girl was was found with multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds last week.

The girl remains in the Alice Springs Hospital in a stable condition, police say.

The 18-year-old man has been remanded in custody, charged also with intending to cause serious harm as well as possessing, carrying and using a controlled weapon.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old girl has been arrested following a robbery in Sadadeen.

It is alleged she threatened a woman with a weapon before physically assaulting the woman and stealing her vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene by St Johns Ambulance for minor injuries.

The victim and girl are known to each other, police say. No one else was injured during the incident.