Change at the helm of the Central Land Council

Joe Martin-Jard (at right), a senior Federal public servant who was born and raised in the Northern Territory, will take over from David Ross as the chief executive officer of the Central Land Council in February.

The Alice Springs based regional manager in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet will become only the fourth administrative head of the CLC in more than four decades, according to a media statement from the CLC.

His most recent focus as a public servant has been on Aboriginal employment, economic development and community services.

He also brings experience from the private and non-government sectors to the new role, having held leadership positions in Darwin’s Danila Dilba Health Service and the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the NT and managed a Top End labour hire company, says the statement.

He was ATSIC’s regional manager in Tennant Creek, where he oversaw major housing and infrastructure projects between 2001 and 2004 that created jobs and business opportunities for locals.

Of Kamilaroi descent, he holds tertiary qualifications in international and public sector management.

Mr Ross (at left) has led the land council since 1989, interrupted by a few years as ATSIC commissioner and executive chair of the Indigenous Land Corporation.

“Rossy has done so much for the CLC – we can’t really thank him enough,” the statement quotes CLC president Francis Kelly as saying.

“He is not just an outstanding director, he is also our longest serving employee.”

Mr Ross started at the CLC in 1979, in a position then called council clerk, and went on to play a significant role in national Aboriginal policy, particularly in relation to land rights and native title.

Mr Kelly said two recent highlights of his leadership were the expansion of the CLC’s successful Aboriginal ranger and community development programs.