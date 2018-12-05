Former gallery advisor scathing about its planners

What’s all the fuss about the gallery? We already have one! Not. This sign about 40 km south of Alice Springs on the Stuart Highway advertises a business long closed. 86 Todd Street, next to KFC, has been a vacant lot for years.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Michael Lynch, member of the first steering committee for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in Alice Springs, has described its preparations as incompetent, failing to carry out the vital nation-wide negotiations with Aboriginal interests and governed by a “bully boy approach by the Chief Minister since the project began”.

A veteran of 40 years in arts administration, Mr Lynch (pictured) has been chief executive in leading institutions, most recently the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong and previously the South Bank Centre in London, as well as the Sydney Opera House among others.

Since serving on the initial steering committee for the proposed Alice gallery, he has also has been involved with Adelaide Contemporary, the project that is seen by some as a rival of the Northern Territory’s. He chaired the international design competition jury that chose the winning design for the gallery that will be built on the former site of the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

“It is a bizarre idea doing a business plan before someone has even started resolving what the issues are,” says Mr Lynch in an exclusive interview with the Alice Springs News Online.

“I just find it curious and in line with the rather incompetent way that the project has been run by the politicians and the bureaucrats.

“I can’t understand where the Arts Minister now sits in the scheme of things.

“I get this overwhelming feeling that once again with a project that is absolutely rooted within the Indigenous cultural communities of Australia that a bunch of white guys decided that they know better and that they can do this better than anyone else.”

Mr Lynch described it as a “bizarre situation where the new group had only just had their first meeting quite recently … and clearly not much had taken place.

“Once again they resort to paying a large amount of money to a big accounting firm that has little or no expertise in the area and clearly will roll out one of their pro-forma cultural project business plans to meet the requirements of the rather unsophisticated government and steering group.

“I am really perplexed: Has the project now become [something] that’s there for tourists and the activation of the city?

“The whole nature of being a national and Indigenous gallery seems to be somewhat lacking even in the core documentation.”

NEWS: What should happen next– now?

LYNCH: It now seems to be much more of a bureaucratic exercise. I don’t know where the inputs are coming from other than the rather bully boy approach by the Chief Minister since the project began, and the sidelining of the Arts Minister in preference of the tourist industry.

NEWS: What are the questions that need to be asked?

LYNCH: What is the market in Alice Springs? As far as I am aware there has been no analysis done of the likely size of the audience, where the audience is going to come from, how it will intersect with other organisations, whether there is a philanthropic base.

[Some of these questions have been asked of the consultants for the ‘Comprehensive’ Business Case.]

I don’t even see in the documentation where their collections and exhibitions are going to come from, other than some vague referencing to connections back to Canberra, to the National Gallery. It’s left-overs. It doesn’t appear to be strongly driven by the National Gallery.

NEWS: There is pressure to start building almost instantly. What could the goverment build with the information currently available?

LYNCH: There are steps in the development of any piece of infrastructure. With cultural projects you need a business case around the institutions. You can’t build it quickly [or it will result in] something inadequate, inappropriate, probably costing too much money, and not suited to the original purpose.

NEWS: Has there been advice about this?

LYNCH: The first steering group was very clear about the steps that needed to be taken and they now seem to short-circuit nearly all of those steps. Where is this group doing its consultation with Indigenous communities around Australia? Clearly that is going to be a huge issue for them.

Where are they sitting in regard to the institution that has been proposed for Adelaide? There is a lot of talk going on in other states about somewhat absurd plans for Captain Cook’s 250th anniversary in 2020 which I am sure the Indigenous community are about as interested in as they are in the Bubonic Plague being visited on them.

I just don’t feel the people on this project know what they are doing.