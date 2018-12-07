Council CEO Rex Mooney to retire in July next year

Rex Mooney (pictured), Chief Executive Officer of Alice Springs Town Council, will be retiring – in Alice Springs – on July 31 next year.

He says he has been “honoured to serve the Alice Springs community for more than 16 years”.

Mr Mooney has been a CEO since age 26, which makes it 42 years, is the longest serving local government CEO in the Northern Territory and the longest serving Alice Springs Town Council CEO.

Mayor Damien Ryan says Mr Mooney has been in the council’s top administrative job during the re-development of the civic centre, construction of the aquatic centre, the regional waste management facility, the indoor netball stadium, garden cemetery chapel, the Todd Mall revitalisation, the solar cities project “and many more.

“His steady leadership and knowledge of local government has been both an enormous asset to the organisation and placed the council in an extremely sound financial position.”

Mr Mooney says in a council media release that he and wife Janet will retire in Alice Springs and are “looking forward to continuing to be an active part of the Alice Springs community”.