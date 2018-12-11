One house break-in, four cars stolen

The criminal class of Alice Springs has made a remarkable leap forward: Just one single house break-in netted four stolen cars.

According to media releases police allege that sometime between 1am and 3am yesterday unknown offenders entered an East Side home where they stole four sets of car keys, two wallets and four cars.

Detectives from Strike Force WINX searched locations across Alice Springs and recovered three of the vehicles.

Police continue to search for a white 2015 Toyota Dual Cab Ute with NT registration XLENT.

Meanwhile police arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to a number of incidents yesterday.

It is alleged the man drove through a restaurant drive-through fence onto Bath Street after a police officer attempted to apprehend him in relation to several pursuits during the weekend.

It is further alleged the man was one of three men who entered a supermarket in Eastside and physically assaulted two staff members before stealing a packet of cigarettes yesterday morning.

A 21-year-old man was kicked to the head and a 21-year-old woman was punched to the face during the incident.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in relation to the assault on the man. Investigations continue.

Following this incident, multiple police resources were deployed at key locations south of The Gap in an attempt to apprehend him.

The man was arrested by police yesterday afternoon. Police investigations into these incidents continue, say the media releases.

UPDATE 1.30pm

Police arrested two men in relation to the aggravated assault and robbery at the supermarket.

According to a media release today, it is alleged that just before 10am yesterday the two men and another unidentified man entered a supermarket in Eastside and on approaching the counter, began arguing with the female cashier.

On the arrival of the supervisor, it is alleged one of the men, a 19-year-old, climbed onto the counter and kicked the supervisor once to the face before jumping behind the counter.

It is further alleged the other man, a 22-year-old threw two large glass bottles at the wall near the cashier’s head before the 19-year-old man punched her in the face and stole several packets of cigarettes. The trio then fled the scene.

Police deployed multiple resources and arrested the 22-year-old man late yesterday. He will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court today.

The 19-year-old and another 22-year-old man were arrested by front line members and police dog Loki at a separate incident in which a woman was assaulted and had her car windscreen smashed at a town camp yesterday morning.

The 19-year-old will appear before the Alice Springs Local Court today.

The 22-year-old man was charged with one count of aggravated assault and received bail.