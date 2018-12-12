Much less drunken violence an early Christmas present

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Sir – The Emergency Department (ED) at Alice Springs Hospital has been transformed by a combination of important alcohol policy measures.
The continuation of the successful combination of changes means Alice should have a much happier time this Christmas, and hopefully for good.
Since October 1, when the Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors (PALIs) started covering take-away outlets during all, or almost all, opening hours, and the legislated floor price of $1.30 a standard drink started, there has been a major reduction in presentations to the ED.
The Banned Drinker Register, the policing of secondary supply and the active policing of on-licence drinking are all no doubt helping as well.
The long-term average of around 150 presentations a day to ED has reduced by a third to 100 presentations a day.
Domestic Violence presentations to ED are down a massive 87%, which is the largest impact on this major problem we have seen.
ED is no longer dealing with the stabbings high level of other serious assaults that it used to see regularly, and is no longer full of heavily intoxicated people. This means it is a very different place.
Alice Springs residents will find that if they do need to go to ED they will be treated in a more timely manner as a result.
We know all this thanks to the information presented to last week’s meeting of the Northern Territory Clinical Senate.
The Senate is a selected group of clinical experts appointed by the NT Government to provide the CEO of NT Health with advice about improving both patient safety and the clinical quality of health services across the Northern Territory.
I am a member of the Clinical Senate, which is chaired by Dr. Stephen Gourley, head of Emergency Medicine at the Alice Springs Hospital.
I am also aware that this major progress is matched by equally significant changes in police data.
The Clinical Senate also heard that police protective custodies are down from 800 to 150 a month in Alice Springs. That alone is a Christmas gift worth having.
Police should be commended for the work the PALIs are doing on the alcohol outlets, the tougher approach that sworn officers are taking to drinking on premises and for their continuing efforts to apprehend sly grog runners.
I am sure that everyone in Alice can see the difference in our town. Fewer drunken people and less violence can only make Alice a more caring and safe community this Christmas.
The changes must of course be sustained over time, and the reforms properly evaluated.
The proof will be in the pudding, but at the moment, it seems we have the right ingredients and the NT Government’s combined package of alcohol reforms is off to a great start.
Dr John Boffa (pictured)
People’s Alcohol Action Committee (PAAC)
Dr Boffa, you can see fewer drunk people around town … if you don’t look for them.View Comment
If everything is so great, please explain why the crime rates are up.
Great result.View Comment
Once again the police on bottle shops has proved to be the “Only effective measure”!View Comment
But then again, we already knew that didn’t we?
However giving way to pressure from PAAC the NT Government went right ahead introducing completely ineffective, [now proven] bureaucratic measures such as the Banned Drinkers Register and a floor price on alcohol, then allowed police to walk away from the bottle shops for most of the term of this Government!
As a direct result, once again subjecting our community to all the drunken bedlam that we had previously resolved by, putting police on the bottle shops.
And now Dr Boffa and Co would like credit for the reintroduction of police to bottle shops, and the resulting downturn in general mayhem!
Really, from where I sit, those who orchestrated that amount of cruel social experiments on our community should be getting not thanks, but their backsides kicked because clearly they should be held responsible for the past two years of mayhem!
And rather than congratulating themselves on finally returning us to what amounts to the status quo ante, the situation before they interfered, they should hang their heads in shame!
Thank you so very much.
Where is the long term daily average of 150 presentations? Perhaps my data from myhospitals.gov.au is incorrect, but from what I gather, average daily admissions are as follows (equating to 123 average daily admissions over the last seven years)View Comment
Year – 2011-2012- Average daily ED admission = 116
Year – 2012-2013- Average daily ED admission = 113
Year – 2013-2014- Average daily ED admission = 120
Year – 2014-2015- Average daily ED admission = 122
Year – 2015-2016- Average daily ED admission = 124
Year – 2016-2017- Average daily ED admission = 130
Year – 2017-2018- Average daily ED admission = 137
It should be noted that the above figures fail to take into account population decline. If the data were to be converted into a “per 100,000” data set it would reveal that comparatively to this years 17/18 average daily admission of 137, 12/13 would read 104, 13/14 would read 112, 14/15 would read 117 and so forth.
But again, my data may be wrong, after all it is only published by the Federal Government via the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) with date provided by the NT Department Health.
I eagerly await the latest release of police data.