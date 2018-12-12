Youth crime operation not enough, curfew needed: Lambley

By ERWIN CHLANDA

In a statement about crime and anti-social behaviour, Families Minister Dale Wakefield (at left) has put a number on “high risk young people” namely “up to 30”.

They will be the focus of the Alice Springs Interagency Case Management Group (ICMG), which was established in October, including staff from Territory Families, police and the Department of Education.

But Independent Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley says Ms Wakefield’s announcement is “a complete fizzer” and says a youth curfew needs to be given consideration.

Ms Wakefield was announcing the start of Operation Cradle which she says will aim to “reduce youth crime and anti-social behaviour during these school holidays.

“A high police presence will be patrolling the known locations and actively identifying and apprehending youth offenders to be brought before the court.

“Operation Cradle will complement the government’s comprehensive school holiday program that will keep children and young people off the streets and engaged in educational and fun activities.”

The school holiday program will be supported by the Youth Outreach and Reengagement Team which will “engage with at-risk young people to encourage participation in the school holiday programs.”

But Ms Lambley (at right) says Alice Springs people “were not given any hope of how we are going to get through these long hot summer months of crime.

“Operation Cradle is just a regular police exercise with government and non-government organisations working together. This happens every year and is nothing new. It is just a rebranding exercise.

“It is time to seriously contemplate a temporary youth curfew for Alice Springs.

“Last summer we had the tactical response unit in town. We need youth outreach workers back on the streets at night.

“Extreme circumstances require extreme measures. It is not the time for empty motherhood statements from Ministers.

“Darwin was given $9m of funding to combat youth crime last week. Alice Springs gets nothing.”