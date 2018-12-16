‘Greatest financial disaster’ threat to credit rating

“Treasurer Nicole Manison had the gall to sack the board of Territory Generation 12 months ago for ‘a significant deterioration in its financial performance’,” says Independent Member for Araluen Robyn Lambley (at right).

“Now we see Manison responsible for the greatest financial disaster the Territory has ever seen.

“She should be dumped. But with the Chief Minister being just as incompetent as her, it is unlikely this will happen.

“Continuing to spend despite the reduction in GST revenue is extremely irresponsible.

“This level of financial mismanagement will damage our national and international reputation and ultimately our credit rating. And how can our bid for statehood be taken seriously with such maladministration?”

Ms Lambley asks whether the government has been compliant with legislation requiring “sound fiscal management”.

Who are the “independent experts” advising the government on the the fiscal disaster and how much are they getting paid, she asks.

“What is the total cost of all the consultants used by the NT Government since August 2016 to advise on the financial position, efficiencies and savings of all Government departments?

“I will be referring this hopeless Gunner Government to the Auditor General.”