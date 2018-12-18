Children in care management system to cost $229m

A Client Management System Alignment dealing with an estimated 2000-3000 children and their families* and costing $66.9m initially will top out at $229m while the NT Government is considered to be broke.
Acting Minister for Territory Families, Ken Vowles, gave this response to questions from the Alice Springs News Online.
He says the CMSA “will better protect children from abuse and improve youth justice. The need for this new system was highlighted in the Royal Commission report and also in recent reviews by the Children’s Commissioner.
“Crucially, the new system will increase information sharing between agencies, significantly improve record keeping and reporting, and provide a single source of truth for frontline workers in child protection and youth justice.
“The tender has not yet been awarded.”
Meanwhile Minister for Tourism and Culture, Lauren Moss, whom we asked whether the Red CentreNATS would continue to receive government support despite the fiscal crises, quoted crowd figures demonstrated to be false.
Ms Moss said: “In 2018, participation numbers increased at the Red CentreNATS. More than 15,000 people attended, which saw a return of $4.2 million in estimated visitor expenditure.”
In fact an investigation by the News, with information obtained through a question in Parliament by Araluen Member Robyn Lambley, revealed that just 6100 tickets were sold.
The government has repeatedly quoted “through the gate” figures as numbers of people attending, while most individuals undoubtedly passed through several gates during the course of the various event stages at the NATS.
Ms Moss (at left) says: “The government’s record $103m Turbocharging Tourism stimulus package has seen an investment of an additional $20.78 million into festivals, events and other tourism experiences.
“As part of the stimulus package, $650,000 was invested in upgrades at the Alice Springs Inland Dragway, (scene of a horrendous accident last year) to enhance the spectator experience and safety for both the burnouts and drag racing competitions, which, in addition, will attract more events and visitors to the Territory.
“Our festivals and events are critical for the Territory, as they cement our reputation as an exciting place to live and visit, boost our economy and create many local jobs.”
Ms Moss also says the National Aboriginal Art Gallery will still go ahead despite the record government deficit and “deliver significant economic, social and cultural benefits to the people of Alice Springs.
“Our government will also fund the construction of a new rugby facility in Alice Springs, in consultation with Alice Springs Town Council and sporting groups.
“The Territory Labor Government’s number one priority is creating local jobs.”
* As no information has been provided about the number of clients this system will cater for, this figure is an estimate based on Territory Families annual report figures (p 16): 2007 children and families receiving casework services in 2016-17; 1061 children in out-of-home-care in 2017-18.
Evelyne Roullet asks the pertinent questiin. Wayne Swan in 2007 made government credit spending the new mantra, fiscal responsibility and only spending what was in the national kitty was expected by the people from governments since Federation.View Comment
When Whitlam briefly opened the floodgates 1972-1975 the people spoke in a landslide and pulled governments back on track.
However, the shackles came off that thinking completely under Rudd, Swann and Gillard. The Liberals were expected to pull it back on track under Abbott but expectations were not met.
As for Shorten, witness the Labor Conference promises.
The Gunner NT is only a symptom of what has been in the pipeline for most of this millennium so far.
$229m to maintain good record keeping for 2000 to 3000 kids: Not sure about the worth in that when these kids need human support and interaction.View Comment
A computer system to keep paid employees up to date with situations sounds a bit out of touch to me. For less than that amount four very big 24/7 youth centres could be built and that gives children safety, food people to interact with.
These kids are not toys to bring out when you have time to access them. They need support and care.
The money should be going to assist the kids, not the paid social workers who sit at their desks from 8am to 4:20pm.
Government is a joke and are definitely neglecting our kids.
I don’t get it.View Comment
After announcing that the Territory’s financials are a basket case, and projected to get far far worse in the future, the NT Government is still going ahead with an art gallery most people couldn’t care less about and even more people are against its proposed location.
And yet this government can’t get its act together to effectively tackle the out of control youth crime destroying this town.
Stupid Labor Party people spending money they don’t own, building more socialist temples for their own (Do Right, Fix Nothing, Criminal Pandering S/S Groups, that reward all their own money making juvenile criminal client groups). Anyway, Stupid Is As Stupid Does.View Comment
Ken and Lauren: “What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.”View Comment
I am broke, run out of credits on my numerous credit cards, my house is mortgaged to the hilt, can I still go shopping for Christmas?
Government is leader; leaders supposedly show example. Therefore, what is good for you is good for me.