Taxi seized after taking liquor to dry area

The police Alcohol Policing Unit (APU) has seized a taxi under Section 95 of the Liquor Act.

Members of the APU reported observing the taxi enter a drive through liquor outlet in Millner last Friday morning, with the passenger purchasing a two-litre box of wine in clear view of the taxi driver.

The vehicle then continued to Bagot Community, an Alcohol Protected Area.

The taxi was apprehended and seized.

Both the 29-year-old male driver and 44-year-old female passenger were issued infringement notices.

– Police report.