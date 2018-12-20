A break-in with a very happy ending

It is Alice Springs at its very best, and a story that couldn’t better bring to life the spirit of Christmas. And it comes from the Facebook page of the police. Here it is.

Talk about a tug of the heart strings. Alice Springs community members rallied together to help Sydney and June Kinsman after their house was unlawfully entered on Monday morning.

Offers of assistance came in thick and fast from big hearted local tradies, dinner was delivered, children’s drawings and cards were left in the letter box as were Bunnings vouchers from kind-hearted folk.

Sydney and June were lost for words when they received home made a Christmas cake, flowers, and cards from kids donating their pocket money to help replace the lights, and a huge box of Christmas lights.

There was a visit from Norforce cadets who arrived spruced up in their uniform despite 42 degree heat.

Mr and Mrs Kinsman were humbled by the outpouring of support and community love and had no idea their light display meant so much to others in town.

A big kid at heart, Mr Kinsman said he put up the Christmas lights [in Larapinta Drive] to “see people smile and enjoy Christmas with their families and friends”.

Mr Kinsman appreciated the offers of money, but would prefer people to look out and after each other instead and enjoy the Christmas lights.

[Mr Kinsman, aged 97, is a Rat of Tobruk and was honoured on Anzac Day this year.]