Vowles, McConnell and Collins dumped from Caucus

“I have advised Ken Vowles that he has been dismissed from the Cabinet for breaking Cabinet confidentiality,” Chief Minister Michael Gunner (at right) announced in a media release today.

“The Caucus has also dismissed Ken Vowles, Jeff Collins and Scott McConnell (at left).

“They were dismissed for breaking the Caucus values and standards signed up to at the beginning of our term.”

Mr McConnell, the Member for the of Stuart, has announced some time ago that he would not contest the Central Australian seat again at the next election.

Said Mr Gunner: “Unity of purpose is vital to Government achieving these aims.

“The Government has made these decisions because now more than ever the Territory cannot afford distractions from the challenging tasks at hand – to deliver jobs, to repair the budget, to deliver for Territorians in the bush and to create a brighter future for all Territorians,’ Mr Gunner said.

Meanwhile the the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association thanked Mr Vowles, who was also the Aboriginal Affairs Minister, for his efforts while Primary Industry and Resources Minister.

“The industry needs its minister to be a champion and at different times minister Vowles did his best to argue the case on our behalf, given the fine line he has to walk with agriculture and the resources sector – for that we are grateful,” said Ashley Manicaros, CEO of the association, in a media release.