Alice has hottest day on record

Alice Springs had its hottest day on record on Saturday, reaching 45.6°C, says the Bureau of Metereology.

Walungurru (Kintore) recorded a minimum of a stifling 33.8°C on Sunday night, which is the hottest overnight temperature ever recorded in the Northern Territory.

Heatwave conditions are forecast to continue for the next week, with maximum temperatures unlikely to drop below 40°C and 20°C overnight in most areas.

From Friday, there’s a slight chance of relief from isolated showers or storms during the weekend (see graph).

Meanwhile Territory park rangers are pleading with visitors to take notice of severe heat warnings in Central Australia after several walkers underestimated conditions over the weekend.

On Friday, three adults from the Philippines and a three year old suffered heat stress when they failed to take enough water while on a walk at Standley Chasm in the middle of the day in 45 degree heat.

In another incident, a couple from Melbourne took a wrong turn at Simpsons Gap and ended up on a longer trail with only 600 mls of water between them.

Says Kristen Hay, Acting Senior Director Parks and Wildlife Operations: “Walking in hot weather can result in heat exhaustion, which may progress to a potentially fatal heat stroke.

“If you do find yourself feeling unwell on a walk or disorientated, stop. Rest in the shade, drink water and stay there.

“You should drink at least one litre of water per hour when outside.

“Tell someone where you are going and plan your route well including downloading maps and other offline tracking apps prior to your departure.

“Make sure you leave early in the day and wear sunscreen as well as light coloured clothes, long sleeves and a hat and take fruit or energy bars with you for snacks,” says Mr Hay.