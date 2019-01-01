Police seek information after attacks on two women

Police are calling for public assistance in their bid two clear up two apparently unrelated attacks on women overnight in Alice Springs.

Detective Gavin Hopwood says an 18-year-old woman was sitting on a front yard veranda in Carruthers Cres using her mobile phone when an unknown man approached her with a knife, took her phone, and then forced the victim to walk with him out of the yard.

“As the pair passed a group of people sitting in another front yard, the woman was able to get away from the offender and ask for help, after which the offender ran off towards Flynn Drive,” Senior Sergeant Hopwood said.

The alleged offender is of Aboriginal appearance, about 40-years-old, with an athletic build and was wearing a yellow cap, blue pants and a Congress shirt with an Aboriginal print.

In the second attack, just before 2am, police received a report of an attempted sexual assault and robbery on Simpson Street.

“The alleged male offender was armed with a knife and stole the 29-year-old female victim’s valuables, but fled the scene after being disturbed by a security guard,” says Senior Sergeant Hopwood.

The man is about 165cm tall, with dark wavy hair, dark eyes, an athletic build and was wearing a white and black bandana over his head exposing only his eyes. He had no shirt and light coloured pants.

“At this stage, police do not believe these two incidents are related,” says Senior Sergeant Hopwood.

People with information should ring 131 444 anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.