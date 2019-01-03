Prosecute firebugs, say cattlemen

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Authorities have to start prosecuting people who deliberately light fires in order to get the message across.

Bushfires NT has reminded Central Australian landholders to be prepared for the Central Australian fire season with maximum temperatures unlikely to drop below 40°C during coming days.

But our property owners can only do so much when the fire is deliberately lit. Bushfires NT has said several fires impacting Central Australian pastoral properties have been lit during the past week, which they are investigating with NT Police.

Pastoralists have been preparing for the fire season for some time, but they can’t prepare for the illegal act of deliberately lighting a fire.

Authorities have to start prosecuting those they catch with the full force of the law in order to get the message across. The public has a role to play in providing information and the NTCA encourages those who see something suspicious to pass on that information.

People should call 000 in an emergency and if you see, hear or know about suspicious activity or call the police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

We need a greater focus on non-pastoral lease property when it comes to reducing risk. There is no point us doing what we can but our neighbours aren’t.

Ashley Manicaros

CEO, NT Cattlemen’s Association